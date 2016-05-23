President Obama goes to Vietnam

23 May 2016 10:53 AM

President Obama may be on his 10th trip to Asia — but on this visit he will become the first sitting American president to visit Hiroshima since 1945, when 140,000 people died and the city was devastated after the U.S. dropped a nuclear bomb with hopes of ending World War Two and saving American lives.Obama began his trip in Vietnam on Sunday — his first visit to the country sharing a complicated political and military history with the United States.