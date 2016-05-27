The US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has reached the number of delegates needed to secure the party's presidential nomination. In North Dakota on Thursday, he thanked 15 unbound delegates from the state who he said "got us right over the top".
US election: Trump wins enough delegates for Republican nomination
