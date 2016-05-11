The US Report

More primaries today. Trump has a short-list of potential running mates


Donald Trump says he’s narrowed his list of potential running mates to “five or six people,” all with deep political resumes. In an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee said he has not ruled out New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie — a former rival who has embraced the billionaire’s campaign with gusto.

Obama releases more prisoners from Guantanamo

6 January 2017 9:16 AM
Train derailment in New York City

5 January 2017 8:02 AM
A British Victim In Syria: A young man's died while fighting with Kurdish forces

4 January 2017 7:33 AM
Hundreds of quakes near the California - Mexico Border

3 January 2017 9:12 AM
US Report

2 January 2017 11:08 AM
Obama under pressure to prove charges that Russia interfered in the election

30 December 2016 8:36 AM
Congress ready to slap the UN over the anti-Israel vote

29 December 2016 8:41 AM
Obama's political legacy leaves Democrats weaker

28 December 2016 10:29 AM
US Reports

26 December 2016 11:34 AM
USReport

23 December 2016 7:30 AM
