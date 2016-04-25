The 3-D-printed future is here, and it's probably going to alter all aspects of our lives including in dentistry, shopping, dining and driving. For one lucky duck in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the technology has already been a lifesaver. The bird was taken in and named Phillip by Vicki Rabe-Harrison, who had noticed his webbed feet were curled, dried and frozen after a cold winter. Rabe-Harrison told WBAY that she tried to contact a local middle school technology teacher, Jason Jischke, in hopes that his 3-D printer could fashion some new flippers for the duck.
Wisconsin duck gets new feet, thanks to 3-D printer
|
6 January 2017 9:16 AM
|
5 January 2017 8:02 AM
|
A British Victim In Syria: A young man's died while fighting with Kurdish forces
|
4 January 2017 7:33 AM
|
3 January 2017 9:12 AM
|
2 January 2017 11:08 AM
|
Obama under pressure to prove charges that Russia interfered in the election
|
30 December 2016 8:36 AM
|
29 December 2016 8:41 AM
|
28 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
26 December 2016 11:34 AM
|
23 December 2016 7:30 AM