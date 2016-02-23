The US Report

Gun maker seeks dismissal of Lawsuit over Newtown shooting


A Superior Court judge in Connecticut is expected to rule on whether the families of victims of the mass shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 can move forward with a lawsuit against the maker of a gun used in the attack. Remington Arms Co, headquartered in the Rockingham County town of Madison, asked that the suit be dismissed on the grounds that the company is protected under the Commerce in Arms Act which protects firearm companies against lawsuits when legally sold guns are used in crimes.  

Obama releases more prisoners from Guantanamo

6 January 2017 9:16 AM
Train derailment in New York City

5 January 2017 8:02 AM
A British Victim In Syria: A young man's died while fighting with Kurdish forces

4 January 2017 7:33 AM
Hundreds of quakes near the California - Mexico Border

3 January 2017 9:12 AM
US Report

2 January 2017 11:08 AM
Obama under pressure to prove charges that Russia interfered in the election

30 December 2016 8:36 AM
Congress ready to slap the UN over the anti-Israel vote

29 December 2016 8:41 AM
Obama's political legacy leaves Democrats weaker

28 December 2016 10:29 AM
US Reports

26 December 2016 11:34 AM
USReport

23 December 2016 7:30 AM
EWN Headlines
JMPD warns of road closures during Telkom 947 Cycle Challenge
JMPD warns of road closures during Telkom 947 Cycle Challenge

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department has urged motorists to use alternative routes with a number of roads being closed off for most of the day due to the race.
Economists warn UK may be hit by recession in Brexit deal
Economists warn UK may be hit by recession in Brexit deal

There has been a sharp decline in the value of the pound with the rand strengthening to 17.97 to sterling on Friday.
City of CT weighing options on alternatives housing for Hout Bay residents
City of CT weighing options on alternatives housing for Hout Bay residents

About 93 people were displaced when a fire ripped through a section of the Hangberg Improvement Development Area (HIDA) last month.

