Supreme Court nomination process sure to be an epic debate

16 February 2016 1:11 PM

White House officials began sifting through their pool of potential nominees for the newly vacant seat on the nation’s highest court Sunday, girding for battle with Republicans who are insisting that President Obama leave the choice of a new justice to his successor. But Obama pledged Saturday to nominate a replacement for Justice Antonin Scalia, who died suddenly Saturday during a hunting trip, and on Sunday, principal deputy press secretary Eric Schultz said the White House expected the Senate to give that nomination appropriate consideration when the time came. Schultz said the White House would not rush on a nomination this week, given that the Senate will be in recess.