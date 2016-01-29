Republican debate 2016: start time, schedule, and what to expect

29 January 2016 11:24 AM

The next primetime Republican presidential debate started tonight. This time around, eight candidates met Fox's polling qualifications for the primetime event. They are Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Ben Carson, Chris Christie, Jeb Bush, John Kasich, and Rand Paul. However, Trump's campaign decided to skip the debate because he believes moderator Megyn Kelly to be "really biased."