It’s about to get real : What you need to know about the Iowa caucuses

2 February 2016 10:44 AM

AMERICA’S primary-election season starts tonight when the parties’ loyalists in Iowa say who they want their presidential candidate to be at 1,681 Democratic and Republican caucuses (precinct meetings) across the state. At each Republican caucus a speech will be given in favour of each candidate. A vote is then taken and the results tallied and sent to the state party (the formal allocation of a candidate's delegates to the party's national convention take place at meetings in the spring).