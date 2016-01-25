They have been digging out their cars and clearing pathways of snow which reached 3ft (91cm) in five states. Public transport remains disrupted as the working week is set to begin. Many flights have been cancelled. Government buildings in Washington and many schools will be closed on Monday. At least 29 deaths have been reported since Friday, when the blizzard began, as a result of car accidents, carbon monoxide poisoning and heart attacks suffered while shovelling snow.
US blizzard: Clearing up after huge snowstorm
