American sailors released

14 January 2016 12:23 PM

A video aired Wednesday by Iranian state television shows an American sailor apologising for entering Iranian waters, an embarrassing development for a U.S. administration trying to paint the service members' quick release as a diplomatic victory. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office says a 15-year-old boy faces a felony fire-setting charge after he used a cellphone to record video of himself setting fire to his bedroom. If a potential jackpot of nearly $950 million wasn’t enough reason to buy a Powerball lottery ticket, then how about $1.3 billion?