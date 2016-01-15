An IRS Class Action

15 January 2016 2:02 PM

The case against the IRS for targeting conservatives isn’t over after all. On Tuesday a federal judge in Ohio certified a class-action lawsuit against the IRS by conservative groups whose applications for tax-exempt status were slow-rolled between 2010 and 2013. At least three mystery winners in California, Florida and Tennessee will split a world record $1.6 billion lottery jackpot, which tempted millions of hopefuls across the United States to try their luck. A thief was caught on video shoving a python down his pants at a pet store in Portland, Oregon. The man walked into A to Z Pets, grabbed the snake out of its cage and shoved it down the front of his pants before casually walking out of the store.