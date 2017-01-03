A Nasty Hit and Run : two girls have died in Oldham

3 January 2017 9:15 AM

Ms Krolova and Ms Krokova had just come out of a shop near their homes when they were hit by what witnesses claimed was a black VW Golf at around 7.15pm on New Year's Eve. Ms Krolova’s death came just hours after five men aged 23, 59, 48, 38 and 18, were taken into custody on Sunday night for questioning in connection with the collision.