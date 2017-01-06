The George Michael Investigation: A twist in the police probe into his death

6 January 2017 9:18 AM

A postmortem into the death of George Michael has proved inconclusive, and further tests will be carried out, police have said. The 53-year-old singer was found dead at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire on Christmas Day. The Palace Guard (subtle Security changes around Buckingham Palace) One of Buckingham Palace's most time-honoured traditions - Changing the Guard - is switching to fixed days in the autumn and winter after security was stepped up in the wake of the Berlin terror attack. The colourful military spectacle, which usually takes place on alternate days from August to March, will now happen on set days - Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays - during this period. English Lessons (a call for compulsory language learning for all immigrants) New immigrants to Britain should be made to learn English on arrival in compulsory classes, according to Parliament’s new all-party group on social integration. MPs and peers from all parties are co-authors of a new report that also suggests handing immigration powers directly to regions ahead of the current centralised system. It comes in the wake of a Louise Casey’s report last month that warned that as Britain is becoming more diverse, it is also becoming more divided. Dame Casey’s report also recommended that immigrants be required to swear an ‘integration oath.’ Britain's Laser Project (the government wants to build laser weapons) Following in the US military's footsteps, Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) has awarded a £30 million (US$37 million) contract to the UK Dragonfire consortium to build a Laser Directed Energy Weapon (LDEW) Capability Demonstrator. The prototype laser, which is scheduled for completion in 2019, will be used to assess the practicality and effectiveness of laser weapon technologies in the field.