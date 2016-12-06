Robot Jobs (a grim warning about the human cost of automatons)

Employees in fields such as customer service and transportation face a ‘disruptive tidal wave’ of automation in the not-too-distant future. By 2021, robots will have eliminated 6% of all jobs in the US, starting with customer service representatives and eventually truck and taxi drivers. That’s just one cheery takeaway from a report released by market research company Forrester this week. A British seasonal worker has been stabbed to death at a festive tourism centre in Lapland where she took families to meet Father Christmas. The 26-year-old, who worked for a group called Santa Safari, was found dead on Saturday. Helen Marten, who turns the detritus of everyday life into sculpture, has won the prestigious Turner Prize for art. Marten was named winner of the 25,000-pound (US$32,000) award at London’s Tate Britain gallery on Monday.
