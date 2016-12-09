Army shootings could all be re-investigated after deaths in Northern Ireland

All British troops involved in fatal incidents during the Troubles in Northern Ireland are to face a fresh criminal investigation, it has been reported. As many as 1,000 former servicemen, many in their 60s and 70s, will be investigated and could be treated as murder or manslaughter suspects as part of a multi-million pound review.
