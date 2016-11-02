Cyber Strategy: More money & more cunning to tackle cyber warfare

2 November 2016 8:46 AM

The UK chancellor, Phillip Hammond, has announced a £1.9bn investment in Britain’s cybersecurity strategy. The money is to be used to protect the country from hacking attacks on all fronts, from opportunistic raids on individuals and businesses to focused cyberwar led by state-run teams. Hammond has promised a big sum, but the world of hacking is easily large enough to occupy all that money and more.