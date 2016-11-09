Prince Harry's Girlfriend (the prince complains of press abuse of her)

9 November 2016 8:20 AM

Kensington Palace sources said that the prince feared for the safety of Meghan Markle and her family after they were “subjected to a wave of abuse” during newspaper investigations into what, until Tuesday, had been an unconfirmed relationship. An unprecedented statement, authorised by Harry, also complained of “a smear on the front page” of one newspaper about Markle and that her lawyers were engaged in “nightly legal battles to keep defamatory stories out of papers”. Palace sources added that police had to be called last week after a photographer allegedly barged into the actor’s garage in Toronto