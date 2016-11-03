Two Soccer Storms (over a stadium conversion & poppy remembrance).

3 November 2016 8:29 AM

The mayor of London has ordered an investigation into the rising costs of converting the Olympic Stadium into the home venue for Premier League club West Ham. The centerpiece of the 2012 London Games has been transformed into a 60,000-seat multi-purpose venue at a cost of 323 million pounds (now $400 million), about 50 million pounds (now $60 million) more than initially estimated. British taxpayers are set to foot the spiraling bill.