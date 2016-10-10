Brexit Xenophobia (according to a report on the UK foreign office).

10 October 2016 8:00 AM

The government has watered down plans to make companies reveal how many foreign workers they employ, after an international outcry and claims by a former ally of David Cameron that they were “divisive, repugnant and insanely bureaucratic”. Amber Rudd, home secretary, attracted international criticism after announcing that companies would have to “be clear” about the proportion of their workforce that was international, as part of a drive to encourage them to hire locally.