A Potential Serial Killer: Already in jail but linked to six other murders

27 September 2016 8:00 AM

The former senior detective who caught the double murderer Christopher Halliwell has accused the police of failing to seriously investigate if he is a serial killer – and has suggested a specific date he believes the taxi driver may have habitually struck on. Taxi driver Halliwell is beginning a full life term – meaning he will never be released – for the sexually motivated murders of Swindon women Becky Godden and Sian O’Callaghan.