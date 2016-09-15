Britain's Stalking Problem with very few cases actually handled

15 September 2016 8:03 AM

Police need more training on recognising stalking and how to support victims, says charity as singer Lily Allen tells of seven-year ordeal. here were 7,706 cases of stalking recorded between 1 April 2013 and 4 February 2016 by all police forces in England and Wales, according to a large-scale freedom of information (FOI) request by the charity the Suzy Lamplugh trust. There seems to a lack of capacity and not enough funding to handle the high volume of incidents reported.