A Record Hot Day: Some of the U.K. has been basking in the sun

Temperatures have reached their highest level in September for more than 100 years. Forecasters measured a high of 34.4C at Gravesend in Kent on Tuesday afternoon, making it the warmest September day since 1911. But, with temperatures forecast to remain high over southern Britain for the next couple of days, health authorities have kept a heat warning in place.
