Theresa May abandons points-based immigration system

6 September 2016 8:01 AM

The points-based immigration system used by Australia an Skilled-workers are required to score at least 60 points, which are awarded for factors including age, recognised qualifications and previous experience working abroad. For example, skilled employment earns up to 20 points and 25 to 32-year-olds automatically get 30.d championed by a series of prominent politicians for the UK appears to have been dismissed by Theresa May.