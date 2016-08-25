5 Seaside Deaths: The summer heatwave has taken more lives

25 August 2016 8:02 AM

Five men died after being pulled from the sea and a sixth person is thought to be missing in a British seaside tragedy that took place on the hottest day of the year so far. Beachgoers and emergency services tried to save three of the men after they got into difficulties in the water at Camber Sands near Rye, East Sussex, at around 2.15pm on Wednesday. They were pulled from the sea within 20 minutes but died.