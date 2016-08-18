Murdered For Misbehaving and the senseless killing of a UK tourist in Cyprus

18 August 2016 8:08 AM

A British tourist has been killed in a knife attack in Cyprus after stepping in to defend a fellow British girl who was being harassed. The assailants have been described as “foreign nationals”. A second victim was injured in the attack. George Low, 22, was enjoying a night out at the end of a week’s holiday in the Cypriot town of Ayia Napa when he allegedly stepped in to stop a group of men who were “disrespecting and harassing” an English girl.