A Backpacker Murder In Australia

A Frenchman in Australia killed a 21-year-old British woman and wounded a 30-year-old British man at a backpacker hostel in the state of Queensland, reportedly yelling “Allahu Akbar” while attacking the pair with a knife. The woman, named locally as Mia Ayliffe-Chung, from Derbyshire, was described as "gorgeous" by friends. Police arrested the 29-year-old French traveller and were investigating whether the “senseless” attack was motivated by Islamic extremism.
