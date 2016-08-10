Fat cats awarded £5.5mn pay rise in 2015… while average UK pay languishes at £26.5k

Britain’s top executives saw their pay rise by more than 10 percent in 2015 to an average £5.5 million, despite the stock market performing badly and average wages lagging far behind. Fat cats at companies on Britain’s biggest share index, the FTSE 100, now typically earn on average 140 times more than their employees, when pensions and bonuses are factored in.
