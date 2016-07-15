Four key members of David Cameron’s Cabinet have now lost their jobs in Government as Theresa May continues the process of appointing ministers to her new administration. Mr Gove was sacked by the new Prime Minister on the second day of a round of appointments which has already seen fellow Brexiteer Boris Johnson – the man whose leadership plans he dashed – appointed Foreign Secretary.
Gove sacked as Theresa May shapes her new Government
|
The George Michael Investigation: A twist in the police probe into his death
|
6 January 2017 9:18 AM
|
Children Online: Britain's children's commissioner calls for more safeguards
|
5 January 2017 8:03 AM
|
Ford reverses itself cancels plans for Mexico plant more jobs in the U.S.A
|
4 January 2017 8:10 AM
|
3 January 2017 9:15 AM
|
2 January 2017 11:05 AM
|
A New Year's No (a prominent justice campaigner's turn down an OBE)
|
30 December 2016 11:57 AM
|
29 December 2016 8:40 AM
|
George Michael's Charity Work and it turns out he didn't stop giving
|
28 December 2016 10:28 AM
|
26 December 2016 11:43 AM
|
23 December 2016 8:04 AM