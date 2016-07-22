A serviceman who was threatened with a knife near an RAF station was the victim of an attempted abduction, police said. Officers said he was approached by two men as he was out jogging near RAF Marham in Norfolk on Wednesday.
RAF Marham: Serviceman threatened with knife treated as abduction
