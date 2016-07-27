ISIS says Its ‘soldiers’ attacked Church in France, killing Priest

27 July 2016 8:47 AM

Still in shock from the Bastille Day terror attack on a crowded Riviera seafront, France witnessed horror in another corner of the country on Tuesday: a Catholic church in a quiet town in Normandy, where two suspected Islamist assailants slit the throat of an 86-year-old priest.A film production company on Tuesday admitted health and safety breaches over an accident on the set of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" that broke the leg of star Harrison Ford.