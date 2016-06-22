EU referendum 2016: What are the full details of Cameron's deal? All the key points.

22 June 2016 12:51 PM

The Prime Minister secured a deal to change Britain's membership of the EU during a crunch summit in Brussels in February. As the date of the EU referendum nears, here is a look back at what Mr Cameron managed to actually achieve during the high-profile renegotiation. The killing of Jo Cox last week shocked both sides of a turbulent campaign, with opinion polls showing rival camps now neck-and-neck before a momentous referendum on Thursday that could determine the fate of Europe. To cries of "hear, hear" in Parliament, Mr Cameron called on fellow politicians to remember the slain MP by "uniting against the hatred that killed her, today, and for ever more" Approximately 12,000 people attended the neolithic Wiltshire monument to witness the sunrise at 4.52am. The figure was down on the 25,000 expected and the 23,000 who descended on the site last year. Wiltshire Police described events at Stonehenge and at the stone circle in nearby Avebury as "positive and peaceful".