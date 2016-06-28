Though Brexit, the UK's decision whether to leave the European Union, is technically quite complicated, the Leave and Remain campaigns ensured that for most voters it was very simple. Basically, we Brits had to choose which one we liked least out of immigration and committing national economic suicide.
Brexit was motivated by fear of foreigners. Now it'll get worse.
