Jo Cox: Emotional tributes paid to MP at vigils around the UK

20 June 2016 10:59 AM

Emotional tributes have been paid to Jo Cox tonight as vigils were held around the UK in honour of the murdered MP. In London several hundred people gathered at Parliament Square where flowers and messages of condolences were laid on the grass opposite the Houses of Parliament and a two-minute silence was held as Big Ben struck 8pm. More EU referendum polls have confirmed a major swing in momentum to the Leave campaign, less than a week before the country goes to the ballot box. The BBC's Peter Barnes says that two surveys from Ipsos Mori and Survation yesterday gave Brexit a lead of six and three points respectively. British astronaut Tim Peake returned to Earth on Saturday after completing a six-month mission to the International Space Station. He spent his first night back on earth at the Envihab facility of the DLR German Aerospace Centre in Cologne