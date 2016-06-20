Emotional tributes have been paid to Jo Cox tonight as vigils were held around the UK in honour of the murdered MP. In London several hundred people gathered at Parliament Square where flowers and messages of condolences were laid on the grass opposite the Houses of Parliament and a two-minute silence was held as Big Ben struck 8pm. More EU referendum polls have confirmed a major swing in momentum to the Leave campaign, less than a week before the country goes to the ballot box. The BBC's Peter Barnes says that two surveys from Ipsos Mori and Survation yesterday gave Brexit a lead of six and three points respectively. British astronaut Tim Peake returned to Earth on Saturday after completing a six-month mission to the International Space Station. He spent his first night back on earth at the Envihab facility of the DLR German Aerospace Centre in Cologne
Jo Cox: Emotional tributes paid to MP at vigils around the UK
|
The George Michael Investigation: A twist in the police probe into his death
|
6 January 2017 9:18 AM
|
Children Online: Britain's children's commissioner calls for more safeguards
|
5 January 2017 8:03 AM
|
Ford reverses itself cancels plans for Mexico plant more jobs in the U.S.A
|
4 January 2017 8:10 AM
|
3 January 2017 9:15 AM
|
2 January 2017 11:05 AM
|
A New Year's No (a prominent justice campaigner's turn down an OBE)
|
30 December 2016 11:57 AM
|
29 December 2016 8:40 AM
|
George Michael's Charity Work and it turns out he didn't stop giving
|
28 December 2016 10:28 AM
|
26 December 2016 11:43 AM
|
23 December 2016 8:04 AM