Labour MP Jo Cox dies after being shot and stabbed

17 June 2016 11:18 AM

The Labour MP Jo Cox has died after being shot and stabbed multiple times following a constituency meeting. Armed officers responded to the attack near a library in Birstall, West Yorkshire, on Thursday afternoon. A 52-year-old man was arrested in the area, police confirmed. The suspect was named locally as Tommy Mair. Sir Cliff Richard has been cleared of sex assault allegations after the Crown Prosecution Service announced it would bring no charges following a two-year police inquiry. The 75-year-old singer will face no further action following the controversial South Yorkshire Police investigation into allegations of historical sexual abuse. Gareth Bale has lit the blue touch paper for the Battle of Britain by saying none of England’s players would get in the current Welsh side. Since Wales are top of the group at Euro 2016 after beating Slovakia on Saturday, and England dare not lose to his team in Lens on Thursday, Bale was speaking from a position of strength.