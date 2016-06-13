English Hooligans (trouble has flared at the European Soccer Championships.

It has begun disciplinary proceedings against Russia - but not England - after totally unacceptable" scenes at Saturday's England-Russia game. Footage appeared to show Russia fans rush at England supporters after the Euro 2016 1-1 draw in Marseille. Charges against Russia are for crowd disturbances, racist behaviour, and setting off fireworks, Uefa confirmed. There were issues with segregation of fans, the body admitted; promising security would be strengthened. The UK government said it had offered to send extra British police to France ahead of England's next match in Lens on Thursday.
