A Shortage Of Armed Police

A Police Federation branch chairman has claimed rural officers fear they would be "sitting ducks" in the event of an armed terrorist attack. John Apter, head of the Hampshire branch, told the BBC that a national shortage of armed officers could leave police in isolated areas "unarmed and vulnerable". After the terror attacks in Brussels, the Government announced more firearms officers would be trained.
