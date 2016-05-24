Killed By A Curry (a restaurant owner's found guilty of gross negligence).

24 May 2016 10:26 AM

A "reckless" restaurant owner has been jailed for six years for the manslaughter of a customer who had an allergic reaction to a curry. Paul Wilson, 38, suffered a severe anaphylactic shock in January 2014 after eating a takeaway containing peanuts from the Indian Garden in Easingwold, North Yorkshire. Mohammed Zaman, 52, was found guilty at Teesside Crown Court.