New Inquests Into Old Terrorism

6 June 2016 8:04 AM

Relatives of 21 people killed in the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings have called on the bombers to come forward after a coroner ordered fresh inquests into the deaths of 21 people killed in the blasts. The sister of one victim of the double bombing said the IRA bombers who have never been caught should “do the right thing” after inquests were announced that may pave the way for new criminal prosecutions.