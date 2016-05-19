New Bills (the UK government's plan has been outlined in The Queen's Speech)

19 May 2016 11:33 AM

Reforms to prisons, universities, adoption and the care system are at the heart of the Government's agenda for the coming year, set out in the Queen's Speech to Parliament. The speech sets out a range of measures to modernise the UK's economy, including legislation to enable the development of commercial spaceports, allow Britain to pioneer driverless cars and spread the use of drones by businesses and individuals, as well as a legal right to fast broadband connections for every household.