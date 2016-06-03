Brexit Numbers (Just under 3 weeks to the UK's referendum on the EU).

3 June 2016 11:01 AM

Owners of small and medium-sized businesses are "evenly split" about whether Britain should leave the European Union, another poll has found. An online survey by research consultancy TNS, carried out on more than 500 companies with fewer than 250 employees, gave the Remain camp a negligible lead of one per cent, with the results 38 to 37 per cent, reports The Guardian.