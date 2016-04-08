David Cameron today came clean on his financial affairs – admitting he and his wife sold shares worth more than £30,000 in an offshore tax haven fund set up by his late father. After five days of mounting pressure on the PM to reveal his financial interests in Blairmore Holdings, the PM confessed he had owned 5,000 shares until he moved into No10 six years ago.
David Cameron confesses he DID have £30k stake in dad's offshore fund
