The gene-editing tool, CRISPR may one day change the way humans approach medicine — or at least that’s how it’s been portrayed so far. But for all the talk of using CRISPR to eliminate disease, the method was never very good at doing one important thing: altering single letters of DNA. A new research paper argues that while the practice of tipping restaurant servers and bartenders is facing criticism in the United States, opponents of tipping don’t fully understand the benefits of the exercise — or the consequences of eliminating tipping. Opponents to tipping want to replace the practice with a higher minimum hourly wage or living wage, notes report author Richard McKenzie, a professor in the Merage School of Business at the University of California, Irvine and a senior fellow with the NCPA.
The Key to Breast Cancer: A clever scientific breakthrough
|
The George Michael Investigation: A twist in the police probe into his death
|
6 January 2017 9:18 AM
|
Children Online: Britain's children's commissioner calls for more safeguards
|
5 January 2017 8:03 AM
|
Ford reverses itself cancels plans for Mexico plant more jobs in the U.S.A
|
4 January 2017 8:10 AM
|
3 January 2017 9:15 AM
|
2 January 2017 11:05 AM
|
A New Year's No (a prominent justice campaigner's turn down an OBE)
|
30 December 2016 11:57 AM
|
29 December 2016 8:40 AM
|
George Michael's Charity Work and it turns out he didn't stop giving
|
28 December 2016 10:28 AM
|
26 December 2016 11:43 AM
|
23 December 2016 8:04 AM