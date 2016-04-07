The government is spending more than £9m on sending a leaflet to every UK household setting out the case for remaining in the European Union. It says the 14-page document, to be sent to 27 million homes, responds to public demand for more details about the EU referendum by setting out the facts behind the government's position.
EU referendum : Government to spend £9m on leaflets to every home
