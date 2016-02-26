Savile and Hall: BBC 'missed chances to stop attacks'

26 February 2016 11:30 AM

The BBC missed opportunities to stop "monstrous" abuse by DJ Jimmy Savile and broadcaster Stuart Hall because of a "culture of fear", a report says. The Dame Janet Smith review identified 72 victims of Savile - including eight who were raped - and 21 victims of Hall, over five decades from 1959. She said BBC culture "was deeply deferential" and staff were reluctant to speak to managers about complaints.