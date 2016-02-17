Missing Ben Nevis climbers spark massive search after couple vanish scaling Britain's highest mountain

17 February 2016 11:30 AM

Fears are growing for a British couple who were last seen hiking up Ben Nevis over Valentine's weekend. Experienced climbers Tim Newton, 27, and his girlfriend Rachel Slater, 24, both from the Bradford area, were last seen climbing the mountain in the Scottish Highlands over the weekend. Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team posted on Facebook: "We are looking for some assistance in respect of two missing climbers on Ben Nevis.