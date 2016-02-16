A flight heading to New York turned back to London Heathrow Airport after a laser beam was shone into the cockpit, Virgin Atlantic has said. The crew told air traffic control there was a "medical issue" with one of the pilots after the laser hit flight VS025 after take-off at 20:13 GMT on Sunday. The flight was grounded overnight, and the 252 passengers put up in hotels. Shining a laser at a plane can be a criminal offence. There have been no arrests, but police are investigating.
Virgin Atlantic flight back in UK after 'laser incident'
