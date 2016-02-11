A new taskforce, consisting of police, banks and government officials, is being set up by Home Secretary Theresa May to combat fraud across the UK. Part of its work will be to publish a list of the 10 most-wanted fraudsters and improve intelligence sharing between banks and police. Figures suggest five million frauds occur every year in England and Wales. Last week, figures showed a rise in so-called CEO fraud, where a worker moves cash after a "bogus boss" email.
New taskforce launched to combat fraud across UK
