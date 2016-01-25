France has outlined its commitment to maintaining law and order after migrants stormed a UK-bound ferry in another bout of chaos in Calais. Security forces were drafted in on Saturday after 350 people blocked the port at Calais and some boarded P&O’s Spirit of Britain passenger ship. Pictures posted on social media showed hundreds of people running towards the port and a water cannon reportedly being fired to get migrants to disembark.
France vows to maintain order in Calais after migrant’s board ferry
|
The George Michael Investigation: A twist in the police probe into his death
|
6 January 2017 9:18 AM
|
Children Online: Britain's children's commissioner calls for more safeguards
|
5 January 2017 8:03 AM
|
Ford reverses itself cancels plans for Mexico plant more jobs in the U.S.A
|
4 January 2017 8:10 AM
|
3 January 2017 9:15 AM
|
2 January 2017 11:05 AM
|
A New Year's No (a prominent justice campaigner's turn down an OBE)
|
30 December 2016 11:57 AM
|
29 December 2016 8:40 AM
|
George Michael's Charity Work and it turns out he didn't stop giving
|
28 December 2016 10:28 AM
|
26 December 2016 11:43 AM
|
23 December 2016 8:04 AM