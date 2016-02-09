Storm Imogen set to batter southern England and Wales

9 February 2016 9:53 AM

Stormy weather is expected across southern parts of England and Wales on 8 February as the region prepares to face the brunt of Storm Imogen. Gales of up to 80mph (130kph), coupled with heavy rainfall, could disrupt travel and power supplies, and damage infrastructure in the region. The Met Office currently has an amber "be prepared" severe weather warning in place for parts of south west England and southern Wales.