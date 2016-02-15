The UK Report

Viola Beach die in car crash in Sweden


The four members of British indie band Viola Beach and their manager have died in a car crash in Sweden. Kris Leonard, River Reeves, Tomas Lowe and Jack Dakin and manager Craig Tarry were killed when their car plunged more than 25m (82ft) from a highway bridge into a canal. The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday near Stockholm.

The George Michael Investigation: A twist in the police probe into his death

6 January 2017 9:18 AM
Children Online: Britain's children's commissioner calls for more safeguards

5 January 2017 8:03 AM
Ford reverses itself cancels plans for Mexico plant more jobs in the U.S.A

4 January 2017 8:10 AM
A Nasty Hit and Run : two girls have died in Oldham

3 January 2017 9:15 AM
UK Report

2 January 2017 11:05 AM
A New Year's No (a prominent justice campaigner's turn down an OBE)

30 December 2016 11:57 AM
An English Channel Rescue (after a fishing boat capsized)

29 December 2016 8:40 AM
George Michael's Charity Work and it turns out he didn't stop giving

28 December 2016 10:28 AM
UK Reports

26 December 2016 11:43 AM
UKReport

23 December 2016 8:04 AM
